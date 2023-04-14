New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $13.07 Million Position in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its position in shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 276,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,700 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Webster Financial were worth $13,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Webster Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Webster Financial by 226.8% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Webster Financial by 73.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Webster Financial by 113.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 19.8% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on WBS shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Webster Financial from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Wedbush upped their price target on Webster Financial from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Webster Financial from $54.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Webster Financial from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on Webster Financial from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Webster Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.20.

Webster Financial Stock Performance

NYSE WBS opened at $38.27 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 1.24. Webster Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $36.03 and a twelve month high of $56.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $46.03 and a 200 day moving average of $48.23.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.06). Webster Financial had a net margin of 23.64% and a return on equity of 12.42%. The firm had revenue of $704.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $708.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. Webster Financial’s revenue was up 122.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Webster Financial Co. will post 6.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Webster Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. Webster Financial’s payout ratio is 45.07%.

About Webster Financial



Webster Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Retail Banking. The Commercial Banking segment includes commercial banking and private banking.

Featured Stories

