New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $13.81 Million Stake in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 209,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,210 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in East West Bancorp were worth $13,814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in East West Bancorp by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in East West Bancorp by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 5,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.68% of the company’s stock.

Get East West Bancorp alerts:

East West Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of EWBC stock opened at $53.98 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a PE ratio of 6.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.86 and a 12 month high of $85.05.

East West Bancorp Increases Dividend

East West Bancorp ( NASDAQ:EWBC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $826.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $654.24 million. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 43.06% and a return on equity of 19.66%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. Analysts forecast that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 8.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. This is an increase from East West Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. East West Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 24.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EWBC. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $88.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $90.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of East West Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $85.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other East West Bancorp news, Director Jack C. Liu sold 2,000 shares of East West Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $154,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,319,472. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Irene H. Oh purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $49.51 per share, with a total value of $495,100.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 124,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,185,036.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jack C. Liu sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $154,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,136 shares in the company, valued at $1,319,472. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

About East West Bancorp

(Get Rating)

East West Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The Consumer and Business Banking segment provides financial service products and services to consumer and commercial customers through the company’s branch network in the U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for East West Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for East West Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.