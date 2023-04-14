New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $13.90 Million Stock Holdings in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 368,591 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 30,302 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $13,896,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of United Airlines by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 56,741 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,139,000 after buying an additional 5,883 shares during the period. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in United Airlines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,053,000. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in United Airlines by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 88,828 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,349,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in United Airlines by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 25,209 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $950,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, True Signal LP acquired a new stake in United Airlines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,574,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.73% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:UAL opened at $41.97 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $47.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.00. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $31.58 and a one year high of $55.04. The firm has a market cap of $13.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.34, a PEG ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 1.42.

United Airlines ( NASDAQ:UAL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The transportation company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.23 billion. United Airlines had a net margin of 1.64% and a return on equity of 17.15%. The business’s revenue was up 51.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.60) EPS. Research analysts expect that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 8.89 EPS for the current year.

UAL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas raised United Airlines from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Barclays upgraded United Airlines from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $52.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Raymond James increased their price target on United Airlines from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on United Airlines in a research report on Friday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Finally, Redburn Partners upgraded United Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Airlines presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.97.

In other news, Director Edward Shapiro bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $42.59 per share, with a total value of $1,064,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 200,000 shares in the company, valued at $8,518,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Edward Shapiro bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $42.59 per share, for a total transaction of $1,064,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,518,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Chris Kenny sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.94, for a total transaction of $783,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,132 shares in the company, valued at $397,980.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of transportation services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Domestic, Atlantic, Pacific, and Latin America. The company was founded on December 30, 1968 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

