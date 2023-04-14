New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $14.01 Million Holdings in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 348,113 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,198 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $14,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BWA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in BorgWarner by 25.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 371,687 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $14,458,000 after purchasing an additional 74,902 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in BorgWarner by 86.7% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,086 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $859,000 after buying an additional 10,257 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 65,231 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,537,000 after purchasing an additional 12,257 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in BorgWarner by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 32,082 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after buying an additional 1,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in BorgWarner by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 46,314 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the period. 91.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BWA. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.82.

Insiders Place Their Bets

BorgWarner Price Performance

In other news, VP Craig Aaron sold 9,638 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.29, for a total value of $465,419.02. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,435 shares in the company, valued at $648,776.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other BorgWarner news, VP Davide Girelli sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 37,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,867,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, VP Craig Aaron sold 9,638 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.29, for a total transaction of $465,419.02. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $648,776.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 100,707 shares of company stock worth $5,027,503. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BWA opened at $48.12 on Friday. BorgWarner Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.14 and a fifty-two week high of $51.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.75. The firm has a market cap of $11.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.41.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The auto parts company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. BorgWarner had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 14.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BorgWarner Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.00%.

BorgWarner Profile

(Get Rating)

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

Featured Articles

