New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $14.05 Million Holdings in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 294,291 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $14,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WTRG. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Essential Utilities in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 95.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 60.4% during the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 1,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. 69.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Essential Utilities alerts:

Essential Utilities Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE WTRG opened at $44.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.92, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $43.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.64. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.50 and a 52-week high of $52.42.

Essential Utilities Announces Dividend

Essential Utilities ( NYSE:WTRG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.01). Essential Utilities had a net margin of 20.33% and a return on equity of 8.73%. The company had revenue of $705.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $578.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a $0.287 dividend. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. Essential Utilities’s payout ratio is currently 64.97%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Essential Utilities from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 7th. UBS Group raised shares of Essential Utilities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $54.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Essential Utilities in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.38.

Insider Transactions at Essential Utilities

In other Essential Utilities news, CEO Chris Franklin acquired 37,245 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $40.70 per share, with a total value of $1,515,871.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,515,871.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Essential Utilities Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Essential Utilities, Inc is a holding company, which engages in providing water, wastewater and natural gas services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. The Regulated Water segment includes water and wastewater regulated utility companies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.