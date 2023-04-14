New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $14.13 Million Stake in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 207,189 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 610 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Jabil were worth $14,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Jabil by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,212 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in Jabil by 626.4% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 85,936 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,861,000 after purchasing an additional 74,105 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in Jabil by 412.5% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 12,890 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $879,000 after purchasing an additional 10,375 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Jabil by 135.5% in the 4th quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 12,187 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $831,000 after purchasing an additional 7,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Jabil by 226.7% in the 4th quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 11,706 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $798,000 after purchasing an additional 8,123 shares during the last quarter. 88.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Jabil

In other news, Director Thomas A. Sansone sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.25, for a total transaction of $782,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 168,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,207,661. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Thomas A. Sansone sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.25, for a total transaction of $782,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 168,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,207,661. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Francis Mckay sold 1,197 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.91, for a total value of $99,243.27. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 51,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,235,374.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 82,012 shares of company stock valued at $6,532,189 over the last 90 days. 2.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Jabil Price Performance

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Jabil in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Jabil from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Jabil from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Citigroup upped their price target on Jabil from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Jabil from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jabil currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.20.

Shares of JBL opened at $84.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Jabil Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.80 and a 1 year high of $89.10. The stock has a market cap of $11.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $83.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.41.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The technology company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.03. Jabil had a return on equity of 39.80% and a net margin of 2.74%. The firm had revenue of $8.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.09 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Jabil Inc. will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Jabil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 14th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.64%.

Jabil Company Profile

Jabil, Inc engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services and solutions. It offers electronics design, production, product management, and repair services to companies in the automotive and transportation, capital equipment, consumer lifestyles and wearable technologies, computing and storage, defense and aerospace, digital home, healthcare, industrial and energy, mobility, networking and telecommunications, packaging, point of sale, and printing industries.

Further Reading

