New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $14 Million Position in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 123,683 shares of the company’s stock after selling 507 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Toro were worth $14,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Toro by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 26,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,003,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new position in shares of Toro during the 4th quarter worth approximately $510,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Toro by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 30,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,462,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Toro during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,709,000. Finally, Chase Investment Counsel Corp acquired a new position in shares of Toro during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,089,000. 85.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Toro Stock Performance

TTC opened at $104.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.94 and a beta of 0.72. The Toro Company has a 52-week low of $71.86 and a 52-week high of $117.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $109.62 and its 200-day moving average is $107.73.

Toro Announces Dividend

Toro ( NYSE:TTC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Toro had a return on equity of 36.04% and a net margin of 10.16%. Toro’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Toro Company will post 4.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. Toro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.82%.

Insider Transactions at Toro

In other Toro news, VP Daryn A. Walters acquired 910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $110.05 per share, for a total transaction of $100,145.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,740 shares in the company, valued at $191,487. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Toro news, VP Daryn A. Walters acquired 910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $110.05 per share, for a total transaction of $100,145.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,740 shares in the company, valued at $191,487. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Blake M. Grams sold 11,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.05, for a total value of $1,220,370.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 37,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,972,197.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 59,634 shares of company stock valued at $6,516,758. 2.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on TTC. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Toro from $120.00 to $116.00 in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. StockNews.com raised Toro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Raymond James raised Toro from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, December 23rd.

About Toro

The Toro Co is in the business of designing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through the following segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment consists of turf and landscape equipment, rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, snow & ice management equipment, and irrigation and lighting products.

