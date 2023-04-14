New York State Teachers Retirement System Increases Position in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 112,406 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,839 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $13,551,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eads & Heald Wealth Management grew its stake in Globe Life by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 10,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its stake in Globe Life by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 20,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,432,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in Globe Life by 191.9% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 20,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,444,000 after purchasing an additional 13,329 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in Globe Life by 42.6% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 16,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,989,000 after purchasing an additional 4,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in Globe Life by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 7,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $903,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 81.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Globe Life

In other Globe Life news, insider Steven John Dichiaro sold 5,000 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.64, for a total transaction of $608,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,018,370.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO Michael Shane Henrie sold 2,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.29, for a total value of $245,395.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,203. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven John Dichiaro sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.64, for a total value of $608,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,018,370.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 96,125 shares of company stock worth $11,603,160. Company insiders own 4.33% of the company’s stock.

Globe Life Stock Performance

Shares of GL stock opened at $107.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.34 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is $114.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Globe Life Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.87 and a 12-month high of $123.85.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Globe Life had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 14.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.70 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Globe Life Inc. will post 10.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Globe Life Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd will be issued a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 31st. This is a positive change from Globe Life’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.05%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Globe Life from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. StockNews.com downgraded Globe Life from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Globe Life from $112.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Globe Life from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Globe Life from $133.00 to $129.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.57.

About Globe Life

Globe Life, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of individual life and supplemental health insurance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. The Life Insurance segment includes traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance as well as term life insurances.

