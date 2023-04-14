New York State Teachers Retirement System Increases Stock Position in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 61,169 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Repligen were worth $10,357,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGEN. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Repligen during the third quarter worth $27,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Repligen by 62.7% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 262 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Repligen by 34.3% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 227 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Repligen by 507.0% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 346 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Repligen by 161.8% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 377 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. 91.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RGEN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Repligen in a report on Monday, March 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Repligen from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 6th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Repligen from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Repligen in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of Repligen from $251.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Repligen currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $218.50.

Shares of Repligen stock opened at $180.31 on Friday. Repligen Co. has a 52-week low of $137.21 and a 52-week high of $262.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $176.37 and a 200 day moving average of $179.18. The company has a market capitalization of $10.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.08.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $186.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.41 million. Repligen had a net margin of 23.20% and a return on equity of 10.31%. The company’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Repligen Co. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Repligen Corp. is a global life sciences company, which engages in providing bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biological drugs. It operates through the North America. Europe, and Asia Pacific Region or Other geographical segments. The company was founded by Alexander G.

