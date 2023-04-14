New York State Teachers Retirement System Lowers Stake in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its holdings in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,631 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 687 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $13,138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TFX. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in Teleflex by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 24,304 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $6,067,000 after buying an additional 5,191 shares during the last quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Teleflex in the fourth quarter worth about $1,423,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new position in Teleflex in the fourth quarter worth about $1,726,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Teleflex by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 3,621 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $904,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Teleflex by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 9,479 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,743 shares during the period. 93.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Teleflex stock opened at $262.70 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $244.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $232.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.21, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Teleflex Incorporated has a 52 week low of $182.65 and a 52 week high of $349.39.

Teleflex ( NYSE:TFX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The medical technology company reported $3.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $758.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $760.29 million. Teleflex had a net margin of 13.01% and a return on equity of 15.87%. Teleflex’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.60 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.71%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on TFX shares. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Teleflex from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Teleflex from $236.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $330.00 target price on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Teleflex from $231.00 to $259.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Teleflex from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $271.69.

Teleflex, Inc provides medical technology products which enables healthcare providers to improve patient outcomes and enhance patient and provider safety. The firm designs, develops, manufactures and supplies single-use medical devices used by hospitals and healthcare providers for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications.

