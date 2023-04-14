New York State Teachers Retirement System Lowers Stake in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its position in shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 73,807 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $10,716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in Tetra Tech by 1,464.3% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 219 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 64.3% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tetra Tech in the third quarter worth $39,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Tetra Tech in the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tetra Tech in the third quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.28% of the company’s stock.

Tetra Tech Trading Up 2.5 %

NASDAQ TTEK opened at $146.65 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $142.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $143.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $7.81 billion, a PE ratio of 25.28 and a beta of 0.97. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 12 month low of $118.55 and a 12 month high of $169.67.

Tetra Tech Dividend Announcement

Tetra Tech ( NASDAQ:TTEK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.14. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 20.20%. The company had revenue of $736.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $717.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. Tetra Tech’s payout ratio is 15.86%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tetra Tech news, Director Kirsten M. Volpi sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.74, for a total transaction of $131,166.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,685,191.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Steven M. Burdick sold 10,515 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.18, for a total value of $1,589,657.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,012,579.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kirsten M. Volpi sold 900 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.74, for a total transaction of $131,166.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,685,191.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,215 shares of company stock worth $1,992,786 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on TTEK. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Tetra Tech from $155.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tetra Tech in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Tetra Tech Company Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc engages in the provision of consulting and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Government Services Group (GSG), Commercial and International Services Group (CIG), and Remediation and Construction Management (RCM). The GSG segment offers consulting and engineering services primarily to United States government clients such as federal, state and local, and development agencies worldwide.

