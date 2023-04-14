New York State Teachers Retirement System Lowers Stock Position in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 170,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,355 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Comerica were worth $11,365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CMA. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new position in Comerica during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in Comerica during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Comerica by 65.4% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comerica by 125.3% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Comerica in the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Comerica from $85.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Comerica in a report on Friday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Comerica from $82.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Comerica from $72.00 to $53.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Comerica from $83.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.84.

Insider Activity at Comerica

Comerica Trading Up 3.2 %

In other news, EVP Cassandra M. Mckinney sold 3,262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.76, for a total transaction of $237,343.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,587. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:CMA opened at $44.48 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a PE ratio of 5.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Comerica Incorporated has a 52-week low of $29.17 and a 52-week high of $90.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.44.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Comerica had a return on equity of 20.75% and a net margin of 30.72%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.66 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Comerica Incorporated will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comerica Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a $0.71 dividend. This is an increase from Comerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.38%. Comerica’s payout ratio is presently 33.53%.

Comerica Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance, and Other. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

Further Reading

