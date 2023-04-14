New York State Teachers Retirement System Purchases 7,054 Shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 162,726 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,054 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $11,349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 689.6% in the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 153.0% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Tobam acquired a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC grew its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 150.2% during the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. 69.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LYV opened at $70.54 on Friday. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.25 and a twelve month high of $114.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.33. The stock has a market cap of $16.34 billion, a PE ratio of 123.76 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $71.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.47.

Live Nation Entertainment ( NYSE:LYV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.96) by ($0.13). Live Nation Entertainment had a return on equity of 310.15% and a net margin of 1.77%. The business had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LYV. Roth Mkm began coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $101.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. TheStreet lowered shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.09.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as an entertainment company. The firm engages in producing, marketing, and selling live concerts for artists via its global concert pipe. It operates through the following segments: Concerts, Sponsorship and Advertising, and Ticketing. The Concerts segment is involved in the promotion of live music events in owned or operated venues and in rented third-party venues.

