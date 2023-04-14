New York State Teachers Retirement System Raises Holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR)

New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 201,813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty were worth $11,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in REXR. Cohen & Steers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty during the 3rd quarter valued at $140,810,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 4,598.7% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,574,671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $133,883,000 after buying an additional 2,519,876 shares during the period. PGGM Investments bought a new position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty during the 3rd quarter valued at $107,626,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,698,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,693,104,000 after buying an additional 1,587,612 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,626,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $646,126,000 after buying an additional 1,375,680 shares during the period. 98.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Rexford Industrial Realty alerts:

Rexford Industrial Realty Price Performance

Shares of Rexford Industrial Realty stock opened at $55.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $59.56 and its 200 day moving average is $56.77. The stock has a market cap of $10.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.84. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a one year low of $48.74 and a one year high of $84.68.

Rexford Industrial Realty Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This is a boost from Rexford Industrial Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 165.22%.

REXR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Rexford Industrial Realty in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Rexford Industrial Realty in a report on Monday, February 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rexford Industrial Realty

In other Rexford Industrial Realty news, General Counsel David E. Lanzer sold 16,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.16, for a total transaction of $975,808.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Rexford Industrial Realty Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It engages in owning and operating industrial properties in infill markets. The company was founded by Richard S. Ziman on January 18, 2013 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REXR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.