New York State Teachers Retirement System Raises Stake in Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 241,991 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 18,192 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Loews were worth $14,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in L. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in Loews by 61.8% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 626 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Loews in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Loews by 165.1% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 835 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Loews by 97.9% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 845 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Loews during the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Loews in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of Loews stock opened at $56.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.09 billion, a PE ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $58.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.23. Loews Co. has a 12 month low of $49.36 and a 12 month high of $68.20.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 21st. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Loews’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.01%.

In related news, Director Philip A. Laskawy sold 625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.96, for a total transaction of $38,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $448,970.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Loews news, SVP Richard Waldo Scott sold 12,506 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.51, for a total value of $781,750.06. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 42,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,682,929.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Philip A. Laskawy sold 625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.96, for a total value of $38,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $448,970.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,209 shares of company stock worth $1,321,163 in the last ninety days. 17.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Loews Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the business of commercial property and casualty insurance, transportation and storage of natural gas and natural gas liquids, and operation of a chain of hotels. It operates through the following segments: CNA Financial Corporation, Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, LP and Loews Hotels Holding Corporation, and Corporate.

