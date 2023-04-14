New York State Teachers Retirement System Raises Stock Position in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 79,138 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $13,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AXON. American Trust boosted its position in Axon Enterprise by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. American Trust now owns 4,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 228,508 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $21,290,000 after purchasing an additional 38,398 shares in the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the 4th quarter valued at about $237,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 123,539 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,300,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $213,000. 75.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on AXON shares. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $195.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $237.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $177.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Axon Enterprise from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $223.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $227.36.

Axon Enterprise Stock Up 0.5 %

Insider Transactions at Axon Enterprise

NASDAQ:AXON opened at $223.31 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.47 and a beta of 0.95. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.49 and a 1-year high of $229.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $209.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $182.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 2.66.

In other news, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 96,575 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.49, for a total value of $18,396,571.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,748,153 shares in the company, valued at $523,495,664.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 96,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.08, for a total transaction of $18,274,291.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,599,509 shares in the company, valued at $494,114,670.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 96,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.49, for a total transaction of $18,396,571.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,748,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $523,495,664.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 429,024 shares of company stock worth $83,975,621 over the last 90 days. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Axon Enterprise Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Axon Enterprise, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of conducted electrical weapons for personal defense. It operates through the TASER segment and Software and Sensors segment. The TASER segment sells conducted electrical weapons, accessories, and other related products and services.

Further Reading

