New York State Teachers Retirement System Reduces Position in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 64,815 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,064 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $14,123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 168 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 72.0% in the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 172 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 100.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 174 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 53.7% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 189 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. 97.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Charles River Laboratories International Stock Up 2.0 %

CRL opened at $205.60 on Friday. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $181.36 and a twelve month high of $301.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $217.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $220.18. The company has a market cap of $10.52 billion, a PE ratio of 21.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.35.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Charles River Laboratories International ( NYSE:CRL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.23. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 12.23% and a return on equity of 20.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.49 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on CRL. Guggenheim raised shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $280.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Charles River Laboratories International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Birgit Girshick sold 3,205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.39, for a total transaction of $815,319.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 41,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,439,656.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Birgit Girshick sold 3,205 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.39, for a total value of $815,319.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 41,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,439,656.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Shannon M. Parisotto sold 4,558 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.41, for a total transaction of $1,159,600.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,529,004.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,763 shares of company stock worth $6,974,921 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About Charles River Laboratories International

(Get Rating)

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides research models required in the research and development of new drugs, devices, and therapies. It operates through the following segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions.

Further Reading

