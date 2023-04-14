New York State Teachers Retirement System Reduces Position in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its position in shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) by 15.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 148,325 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 27,584 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $10,902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TRGP. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in Targa Resources by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 61,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,520,000 after buying an additional 4,376 shares during the period. Sicart Associates LLC boosted its position in Targa Resources by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Sicart Associates LLC now owns 69,299 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,093,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in Targa Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. Next Level Private LLC purchased a new stake in Targa Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $220,000. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its position in Targa Resources by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 346,875 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,495,000 after buying an additional 2,968 shares during the period. 88.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TRGP shares. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Targa Resources in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $106.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Targa Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.55.

Targa Resources Stock Up 0.7 %

TRGP stock opened at $76.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.34 billion, a PE ratio of 19.70 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $73.83 and its 200 day moving average is $71.64. Targa Resources Corp. has a one year low of $55.56 and a one year high of $81.50.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The pipeline company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.38 billion. Targa Resources had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 25.20%. On average, research analysts forecast that Targa Resources Corp. will post 5.57 EPS for the current year.

Targa Resources Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. This is a positive change from Targa Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.99%.

Targa Resources Profile

Targa Resources Corp. provides midstream natural gas and natural gas liquids services. It also provides gathering, storing, and terminaling crude oil, and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products. It operates through the following business segments: Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

Featured Stories

