New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 1,480 Shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 92,519 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,480 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $12,701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in American Financial Group by 166.9% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 331 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new stake in American Financial Group during the third quarter valued at $45,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in American Financial Group during the third quarter valued at $49,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in American Financial Group during the third quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in American Financial Group by 47.2% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 639 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AFG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on American Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on American Financial Group from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on American Financial Group in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $163.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

American Financial Group Stock Down 0.1 %

In related news, insider John B. Berding sold 5,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.62, for a total value of $740,070.54. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,929,659.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 14.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AFG stock opened at $121.60 on Friday. American Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $113.85 and a fifty-two week high of $152.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $126.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $10.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 0.82.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 23.52% and a net margin of 12.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.12 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 11.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. American Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 23.93%.

About American Financial Group

American Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company, which engages in property and casualty insurance, focusing on commercial products for businesses, and in the sale of fixed and fixed-indexed annuities in the retail, financial institutions and education markets. Its Property and Casualty Insurance Products include Property and Transportation, Specialty Casualty, and Specialty Financial.

Further Reading

