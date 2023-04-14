New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 16,179 Shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 373,399 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,179 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in FOX were worth $11,340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FOXA. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of FOX by 104.1% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in FOX during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of FOX by 174.3% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank increased its stake in shares of FOX by 1,117.5% during the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in FOX by 179.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 55.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other FOX news, insider Viet D. Dinh sold 72,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total transaction of $2,592,953.37. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,773,379.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 19.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FOX Trading Up 0.6 %

Several brokerages have recently commented on FOXA. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of FOX from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of FOX from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Argus lowered shares of FOX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of FOX from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Macquarie decreased their price objective on shares of FOX from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:FOXA opened at $33.94 on Friday. Fox Co. has a 52 week low of $28.01 and a 52 week high of $40.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.21. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $18.14 billion, a PE ratio of 12.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.85.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. FOX had a net margin of 10.55% and a return on equity of 15.71%. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Fox Co. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FOX Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. FOX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.32%.

FOX Profile

(Get Rating)

Fox Corp. delivers news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations. The Cable Network Programming segment consists of the production and licensing of news and sports content distributed primarily through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

