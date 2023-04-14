New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 19,742 Shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 216,983 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 19,742 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association were worth $10,667,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 50.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 33,685 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,209,000 after acquiring an additional 11,267 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.2% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,168 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.7% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,117 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the first quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 453.6% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,235 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 3,470 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays cut their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $59.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $46.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $59.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.12.

Shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock opened at $31.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a twelve month low of $22.55 and a twelve month high of $66.89. The stock has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $40.47 and its 200 day moving average is $47.01.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 23rd. The bank reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.18. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 27.18% and a return on equity of 18.36%. The company had revenue of $988.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $873.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th were paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.26%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio is 28.28%.

In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, CEO Alan M. Forney sold 4,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.02, for a total transaction of $228,357.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 18,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $955,102.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, EVP Steven Dan Stephens sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.42, for a total transaction of $326,520.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,095,659.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alan M. Forney sold 4,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.02, for a total transaction of $228,357.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $955,102.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,932 shares of company stock valued at $693,458. 1.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.

