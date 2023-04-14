New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 22,843 Shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its position in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 292,814 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 22,843 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $13,332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. General Partner Inc. bought a new position in PulteGroup in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of PulteGroup in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PulteGroup in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 115.2% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,595 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 17.6% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,749 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. 88.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on PulteGroup in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America upgraded PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $46.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on PulteGroup from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays upped their price target on PulteGroup from $58.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Sunday, February 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on PulteGroup from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.86.

Shares of NYSE:PHM opened at $59.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.33. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.03 and a 12-month high of $60.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $56.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.35.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The construction company reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.75. The company had revenue of $5.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.59 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 31.85% and a net margin of 16.13%. PulteGroup’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.51 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 7.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 20th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 17th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is 5.77%.

In other news, VP Brien P. O’meara sold 4,924 shares of PulteGroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $295,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,308 shares in the company, valued at $1,038,480. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP John J. Chadwick sold 29,817 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.63, for a total transaction of $1,688,536.71. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 87,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,951,047.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Brien P. O’meara sold 4,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $295,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,038,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 50,739 shares of company stock worth $2,845,149. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm is also involved in mortgage banking and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment includes operations from Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

