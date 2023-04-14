New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 2,288 Shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 175,054 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,288 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $11,582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,614,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $991,297,000 after buying an additional 125,697 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 5,184,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,451,000 after buying an additional 67,057 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,445,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,581,000 after buying an additional 147,014 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 145.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,422,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,792,000 after buying an additional 1,436,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,219,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,088,000 after buying an additional 491,047 shares in the last quarter. 93.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at BJ’s Wholesale Club

In related news, CEO Robert W. Eddy sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total transaction of $91,104.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 189,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,314,078.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Robert W. Eddy sold 5,031 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total transaction of $353,981.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 178,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,575,091. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert W. Eddy sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total value of $91,104.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 189,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,314,078.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,206 shares of company stock valued at $1,124,675 over the last ninety days. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Price Performance

BJ stock opened at $74.78 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.74. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.45 and a fifty-two week high of $80.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $10.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.48.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.11. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 60.16% and a net margin of 2.66%. The business had revenue of $4.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BJ shares. UBS Group lowered their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 6th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a report on Friday, March 10th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $85.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $89.00 to $93.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.81.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Profile

(Get Rating)

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse clubs. Its product categories include grocery, household and pet, television and electronics, furniture, computer and tablets, patio and outdoor living, lawn and garden, baby and kids, toys, home, health and beauty, appliances, and jewelry.

