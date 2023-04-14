New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 2,685 Shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its stake in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 438,442 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,685 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $10,588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 212.2% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 853 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Old Republic International by 468.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,502 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Old Republic International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Old Republic International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Old Republic International during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Old Republic International alerts:

Old Republic International Stock Up 0.8 %

ORI stock opened at $25.48 on Friday. Old Republic International Co. has a twelve month low of $20.27 and a twelve month high of $26.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.34 and its 200-day moving average is $24.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a PE ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 0.80.

Old Republic International Increases Dividend

Old Republic International ( NYSE:ORI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. Old Republic International had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 8.49%. Sell-side analysts expect that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th were given a $0.245 dividend. This is an increase from Old Republic International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 3rd. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.79%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on ORI. Raymond James upped their target price on Old Republic International from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com lowered Old Republic International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Old Republic International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Old Republic International Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the business of insurance underwriting. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, Republic Financial Indemnity Group (RFIG) Run-Off, and Corporate and Other. The General Insurance segment provides property and liability insurance primarily to commercial clients.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Old Republic International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Republic International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.