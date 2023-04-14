New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 419 Shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,672 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after selling 419 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $10,907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 23,723 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $2,854,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 26.0% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 630 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. raised its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 0.3% in the third quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 48,668 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $5,093,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 22,058 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $2,653,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,558 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $2,473,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.08% of the company’s stock.

Get DICK'S Sporting Goods alerts:

DICK’S Sporting Goods Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:DKS opened at $137.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $137.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $123.40. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $63.45 and a 52-week high of $152.61.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Increases Dividend

DICK’S Sporting Goods ( NYSE:DKS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 7th. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.07. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 45.97% and a net margin of 8.43%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.64 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 13.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is a boost from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is presently 37.14%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 6,592 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total transaction of $909,696.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,031,170. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 6,592 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total value of $909,696.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,031,170. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Edward W. Stack sold 159,461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.38, for a total value of $23,022,979.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 10,953,633 shares in the company, valued at $1,581,485,532.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 285,382 shares of company stock valued at $41,042,070 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 32.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DKS shares. Cowen raised their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $155.00 to $166.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. UBS Group raised their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Loop Capital raised their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $125.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DICK’S Sporting Goods has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.61.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retailing extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories. It also offers its products both online and through mobile applications. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.