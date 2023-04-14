New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 4,662 Shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,715 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 4,662 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $11,689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of WSM. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in Williams-Sonoma by 210.0% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 310 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the second quarter worth $41,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 44.7% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 812 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Tobam bought a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the third quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 161.0% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 535 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. 99.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on WSM. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $114.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. StockNews.com lowered Williams-Sonoma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $155.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $151.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.47.

Williams-Sonoma Stock Performance

WSM stock opened at $118.19 on Friday. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.58 and a fifty-two week high of $176.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $123.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.24. The company has a market capitalization of $7.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.62.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The specialty retailer reported $5.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.41 by $0.09. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 80.17% and a net margin of 13.00%. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.42 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 13.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Williams-Sonoma Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be given a $0.90 dividend. This is a boost from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is currently 19.06%.

About Williams-Sonoma

Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.

