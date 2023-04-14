New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 482 Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,618 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 482 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $10,754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HII. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 2,750.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 114 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 175.0% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 110 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 86.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Huntington Ingalls Industries alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on HII. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $247.00 to $236.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $171.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $244.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $251.22.

Insider Activity

Huntington Ingalls Industries Trading Up 0.4 %

In other news, Director Anastasi D. Kelly sold 3,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.41, for a total value of $814,465.42. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,065.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, VP Edgar A. Green III sold 1,717 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.96, for a total transaction of $369,086.32. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,285,890.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Anastasi D. Kelly sold 3,662 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.41, for a total transaction of $814,465.42. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 351 shares in the company, valued at $78,065.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 6,924 shares of company stock valued at $1,522,231. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:HII opened at $211.45 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $212.50 and its 200-day moving average is $224.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.95. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $194.36 and a 52 week high of $260.02. The firm has a market cap of $8.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 0.63.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The aerospace company reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by ($0.07). Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 5.42% and a return on equity of 18.81%. The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 14.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th were paid a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.33%.

About Huntington Ingalls Industries

(Get Rating)

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the shipbuilding business. It operates through the following business segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The Ingalls segment designs and constructs non-nuclear ships, including amphibious assault ships, expeditionary warfare ships, surface combatants, and national security cutters (NSC).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.