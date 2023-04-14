New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 6,481 Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 128,694 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 6,481 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $11,783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHRW. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 99.0% in the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 400 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. 96.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CHRW opened at $95.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.09, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.68. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.60 and a 12 month high of $121.23.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide ( NASDAQ:CHRW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 54.06% and a net margin of 3.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.74 earnings per share. Analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.42%.

In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, insider Michael John Short sold 3,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.29, for a total value of $354,109.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,690,747.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

CHRW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $110.00 to $92.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, February 17th. Cowen downgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $106.00 to $91.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.00.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services and logistics solutions. It operates through the following three segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The North American Surface Transportation segment provides freight transportation services across North America through a network of offices in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

