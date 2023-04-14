Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its stake in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 56,858 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 804 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Nordson were worth $13,516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NDSN. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nordson by 1.5% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $747,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nordson by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nordson by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,681 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. GPM Growth Investors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nordson by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. GPM Growth Investors Inc. now owns 14,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,107,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nordson by 2.8% in the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,422 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nordson

In other news, CFO Joseph P. Kelley sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.43, for a total transaction of $517,503.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,240,295.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Joseph P. Kelley sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.43, for a total transaction of $517,503.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,240,295.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey A. Pembroke sold 5,000 shares of Nordson stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.48, for a total value of $1,217,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,600 shares in the company, valued at $4,285,248. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,119 shares of company stock valued at $1,739,084 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Nordson Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NDSN opened at $218.67 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $222.04 and its 200-day moving average is $227.55. Nordson Co. has a twelve month low of $194.89 and a twelve month high of $251.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.49, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $610.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $625.87 million. Nordson had a net margin of 19.18% and a return on equity of 23.67%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.07 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Nordson Co. will post 9.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nordson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Nordson’s payout ratio is currently 30.30%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Nordson from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Nordson from $259.00 to $241.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Nordson in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $250.20.

Nordson Company Profile

Nordson Corp. engages in the engineering, manufacture and market of products and systems used for adhesives, coatings, sealants, biomaterials and other materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Precision Solutions and Advanced Technology Solution. The Industrial Precision Solutions segment enhances the technology synergies between adhesive dispensing systems and industrial coating systems to deliver proprietary dispensing and processing technology to diverse end markets.

