Northern Financial Advisors Inc Buys Shares of 5,776 Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Northern Financial Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 5,776 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,037,000. Chevron comprises approximately 1.2% of Northern Financial Advisors Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Courage Miller Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Peak Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. MONECO Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 6,260 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. FLC Capital Advisors raised its position in shares of Chevron by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 23,433 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the period. Finally, Chapin Davis Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,908,000. 69.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

Chevron Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of CVX opened at $172.09 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $328.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.41, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $163.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $170.19. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $132.54 and a twelve month high of $189.68.

Chevron Increases Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.16 by ($0.07). Chevron had a return on equity of 23.52% and a net margin of 14.40%. The company had revenue of $56.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 14.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th were issued a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 15th. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is 33.04%.

Chevron declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, January 25th that allows the company to repurchase $75.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the oil and gas company to repurchase up to 21.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CVX shares. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Chevron from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Chevron from $196.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Chevron from $179.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Chevron from $195.00 to $192.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Chevron from $215.00 to $212.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 30th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.11.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chevron news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 19,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $3,343,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $674,390. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.