NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) Shares Bought by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 510,728 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 3,822 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in NOV were worth $10,669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in NOV by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,925,240 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $629,810,000 after buying an additional 349,025 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of NOV by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,323,702 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $712,308,000 after purchasing an additional 2,227,845 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of NOV by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,790,899 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $270,440,000 after purchasing an additional 298,492 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of NOV by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,618,829 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $139,446,000 after purchasing an additional 98,904 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of NOV by 155.8% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 7,660,956 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $123,955,000 after purchasing an additional 4,665,986 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

NOV Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NOV stock opened at $18.83 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.28 and a beta of 1.89. NOV Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.98 and a fifty-two week high of $24.83.

NOV Announces Dividend

NOV ( NYSE:NOV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. NOV had a return on equity of 3.09% and a net margin of 2.14%. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that NOV Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. NOV’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.28%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NOV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of NOV in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on NOV in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna decreased their target price on NOV from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Cowen increased their target price on NOV from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of NOV in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.53.

Insider Transactions at NOV

In other news, Director Eric L. Mattson sold 20,681 shares of NOV stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.90, for a total transaction of $452,913.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 46,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,020,540. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Eric L. Mattson sold 20,681 shares of NOV stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.90, for a total transaction of $452,913.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 46,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,020,540. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Christy Lynn Novak sold 9,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.86, for a total value of $210,009.02. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 84,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,849,356. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

NOV Profile

NOV, Inc provides equipment and technology to the upstream oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Rig Technologies, Wellbore Technologies, and Completion and Production Solutions. The Rig Technologies segment focuses on the engineering, manufacturing, and support of advanced drilling equipment packages and related capital equipment for oil and gas wells.

