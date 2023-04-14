OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) Shares Acquired by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 286,140 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,280 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $11,317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in OGE. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 56.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 52,482 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,140,000 after buying an additional 19,035 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 24.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 56,516 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,305,000 after buying an additional 11,082 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 14.9% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 120,197 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,036,000 after purchasing an additional 15,620 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 16.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 38,387 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,606,000 after purchasing an additional 5,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 371.2% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 452,349 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,447,000 after purchasing an additional 356,349 shares during the last quarter. 67.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE OGE opened at $38.14 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.87. OGE Energy Corp. has a 52-week low of $33.28 and a 52-week high of $42.91. The firm has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

OGE Energy ( NYSE:OGE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.30. OGE Energy had a net margin of 19.72% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The business had revenue of $711.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be given a $0.4141 dividend. This is a positive change from OGE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.34%. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.15%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on OGE. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of OGE Energy in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America cut shares of OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of OGE Energy from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Guggenheim cut shares of OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of OGE Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.00.

In other OGE Energy news, Director David L. Hauser purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.09 per share, for a total transaction of $35,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,270. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director David E. Rainbolt bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $36.65 per share, for a total transaction of $183,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $549,750. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David L. Hauser bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.09 per share, for a total transaction of $35,090.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $105,270. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 6,100 shares of company stock worth $221,925. 12.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

OGE Energy Corp. is a holding company with investments in energy and energy service providers, offering physical delivery and related services for electricity in Oklahoma and western Arkansas and natural gas, crude oil and NGLs across the U.S. OGE Energy conducts these activities through two business segments: Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

