Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Shares Sold by PFG Advisors

PFG Advisors lessened its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 854 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 31 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ODFL. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. boosted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 145.8% in the third quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 177 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 708.7% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 186 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 56.3% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 175 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Alta Advisers Ltd acquired a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line in the third quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ODFL shares. Stephens boosted their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $340.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Cowen upped their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $267.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $323.00 to $338.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. UBS Group upped their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $284.00 to $388.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $335.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $340.37.

Old Dominion Freight Line Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of ODFL opened at $332.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a one year low of $231.31 and a one year high of $381.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.32, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $342.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $308.61.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 38.60% and a net margin of 22.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.41 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 12.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Old Dominion Freight Line Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a $0.40 dividend. This is a boost from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Old Dominion Freight Line

In other Old Dominion Freight Line news, Director Bradley R. Gabosch sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.21, for a total value of $967,167.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,084,065.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Old Dominion Freight Line news, Director Bradley R. Gabosch sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.21, for a total value of $967,167.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,084,065.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP David J. Bates sold 1,208 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.71, for a total value of $416,409.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,854,206.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services through a single integrated, union-free organization. Its services include container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

