Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Acquires 9,012 Shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) by 300.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,016 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,012 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TECH. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 488.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bio-Techne during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 363.5% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 584 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 119.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 173 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. 23.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Bio-Techne alerts:

Bio-Techne Trading Up 2.9 %

NASDAQ TECH opened at $83.55 on Friday. Bio-Techne Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.00 and a fifty-two week high of $107.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 4.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.72. The stock has a market cap of $13.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.25.

Bio-Techne Increases Dividend

Bio-Techne ( NASDAQ:TECH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.03). Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 15.87% and a net margin of 23.38%. The business had revenue of $271.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.98 million. On average, analysts forecast that Bio-Techne Co. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. This is a boost from Bio-Techne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.88%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Bio-Techne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 9th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Bio-Techne from $111.50 to $99.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Bio-Techne from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Bio-Techne from $89.00 to $88.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Bio-Techne in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.36.

Bio-Techne Profile

(Get Rating)

Bio-Techne Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of biotechnology reagents and instruments for the research and clinical diagnostic markets. It operates through the following segments: Protein Sciences and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures purified proteins and reagent solutions most notably cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents and T-Cell activation technologies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TECH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Techne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Techne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.