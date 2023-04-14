Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ) Shares Acquired by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Get Rating) by 934.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,907 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,626 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avaii Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC now owns 85,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,954,000 after acquiring an additional 6,819 shares during the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,038,000. Caliber Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 66.3% in the fourth quarter. Caliber Wealth Management LLC now owns 188,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,715,000 after acquiring an additional 75,109 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 510,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,614,000 after acquiring an additional 54,750 shares during the period.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF stock opened at $47.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.98.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Profile

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

