PFG Advisors Acquires 907 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

PFG Advisors raised its stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 15,622 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Ford Motor were worth $182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 200.3% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 388,660 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,461,000 after purchasing an additional 259,242 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Ford Motor by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,247 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in Ford Motor by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 965,728 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $11,231,000 after acquiring an additional 28,125 shares during the period. Threadgill Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the fourth quarter valued at about $158,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 671.8% in the fourth quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 72,770 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $846,000 after acquiring an additional 63,341 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of F stock opened at $12.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $49.67 billion, a PE ratio of -24.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.64. Ford Motor has a 1 year low of $10.61 and a 1 year high of $16.68.

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.09). Ford Motor had a positive return on equity of 17.45% and a negative net margin of 1.25%. The company had revenue of $41.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 25th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.82%. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is -117.65%.

In other Ford Motor news, CEO James D. Farley, Jr. sold 79,921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.86, for a total transaction of $1,027,784.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,638,667 shares in the company, valued at $21,073,257.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO James D. Farley, Jr. sold 79,921 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.86, for a total transaction of $1,027,784.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,638,667 shares in the company, valued at $21,073,257.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ashwani Kumar Galhotra sold 24,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total transaction of $323,298.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 511,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,655,981.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 134,592 shares of company stock valued at $1,740,843 in the last ninety days. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on F shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Tudor Pickering cut shares of Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Ford Motor from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.22.

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Ford Blue, Ford Model E, and Ford Pro, Ford Next, and Ford Credit. The Ford Blue, Ford Model E, and Ford Pro segment includes the sale of Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories, together with the associated costs to develop, manufacture, distribute, and service the vehicles, parts, and accessories.

