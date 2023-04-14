PFG Advisors Buys 7,814 Shares of Global X SuperIncome Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:SPFF)

PFG Advisors increased its stake in shares of Global X SuperIncome Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:SPFF – Get Rating) by 67.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,466 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,814 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Global X SuperIncome Preferred ETF were worth $183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Global X SuperIncome Preferred ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,099,000. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Global X SuperIncome Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Global X SuperIncome Preferred ETF by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 180,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,702,000 after purchasing an additional 13,049 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global X SuperIncome Preferred ETF by 67.5% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 316,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,977,000 after purchasing an additional 127,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MCIA Inc bought a new position in shares of Global X SuperIncome Preferred ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $103,000.

Global X SuperIncome Preferred ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPFF stock opened at $9.26 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.77. Global X SuperIncome Preferred ETF has a twelve month low of $9.00 and a twelve month high of $10.94.

About Global X SuperIncome Preferred ETF

The Global X SuperIncome Preferred ETF (SPFF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of 50 of the highest-yielding preferred securities that are traded in the US and Canada. SPFF was launched on Jul 17, 2012 and is managed by Global X.

