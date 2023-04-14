PFG Advisors Buys New Shares in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

PFG Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 2,603 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Premier Fund Managers Ltd lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 62.0% during the third quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 8,746 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 3,346 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences during the third quarter valued at $229,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 19,995 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,007 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $945,000 after purchasing an additional 2,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 5.7% during the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 169,160 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,061,000 after purchasing an additional 9,145 shares in the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GILD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cowen lifted their target price on Gilead Sciences from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $69.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $88.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.60.

Insider Activity

Gilead Sciences Trading Up 1.4 %

In other news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 12,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.96, for a total transaction of $1,038,200.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 70,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,607,594.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GILD opened at $83.27 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $82.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.17 and a 1-year high of $89.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.81, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.38.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.17. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 44.46% and a net margin of 16.83%. The company had revenue of $7.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.86 EPS for the current year.

Gilead Sciences Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is a boost from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.19%.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

Featured Stories

