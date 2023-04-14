PFG Advisors Buys New Shares in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (BATS:GCOW)

PFG Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (BATS:GCOW – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GCOW. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 40,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 18,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the period. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 37,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the period.

Get Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF alerts:

Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF stock opened at $34.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.27 and a 200 day moving average of $31.76.

Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF Company Profile

The Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (GCOW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of developed-market large-cap stocks, selected by free cash flow yield and dividend yield, and weighted by aggregate dividends. GCOW was launched on Feb 23, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GCOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (BATS:GCOW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.