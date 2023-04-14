PFG Advisors Buys New Shares in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

PFG Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,686 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $140,000. General Partner Inc. bought a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 42.2% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 411 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. 87.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZBH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $125.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $133.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $120.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Zimmer Biomet has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.19.

Shares of NYSE ZBH opened at $132.52 on Friday. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.39 and a 1 year high of $135.05. The stock has a market cap of $27.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $126.39 and a 200 day moving average of $120.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.05. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.95 EPS. Zimmer Biomet’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 28th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.27%.

In other Zimmer Biomet news, VP Chad F. Phipps sold 23,045 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.50, for a total transaction of $2,869,102.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 43,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,437,039.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of orthopedic reconstructive products. The firm also offers sports medicine, biologics, extremities, and trauma products, spine, craniomaxillofacial, and thoracic products, office-based technologies, dental implants, and related surgical products.

