PFG Advisors Buys Shares of 1,955 Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR)

PFG Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ATKR. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Atkore during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Atkore by 85.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Atkore by 169.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Atkore by 183.8% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi lifted its stake in shares of Atkore by 61.7% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the period.

Atkore Stock Up 1.3 %

NYSE ATKR opened at $130.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.04. Atkore Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.50 and a 12 month high of $154.86. The company has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 2.19.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Atkore ( NYSE:ATKR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $4.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.71. Atkore had a net margin of 22.58% and a return on equity of 76.09%. The business had revenue of $833.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $820.90 million. Equities research analysts expect that Atkore Inc. will post 15.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ATKR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Atkore from $139.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Atkore from $135.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Atkore from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Atkore in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Atkore from $146.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at Atkore

In other Atkore news, insider Mark F. Lamps sold 2,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.75, for a total value of $358,980.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,373,398.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Atkore news, CEO William E. Jr. Waltz sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.26, for a total value of $4,207,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,829,420.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark F. Lamps sold 2,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.75, for a total transaction of $358,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,373,398.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 48,813 shares of company stock worth $6,997,675. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Atkore Profile

(Get Rating)

Atkore, Inc engages in the manufacture of electrical raceway products. It operates through the Electrical, and Safety and Infrastructure segments. The Electrical segment produces products used in the construction of electrical power systems such as conduit, cable, and installation accessories. The Safety and Infrastructure segment designs and creates solutions including metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management for the protection and reliability of critical infrastructure.

