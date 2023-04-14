PFG Advisors Buys Shares of 923 HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

PFG Advisors acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in HCA Healthcare by 56.7% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HCA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Loop Capital raised their price target on HCA Healthcare from $240.00 to $285.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $238.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Argus lifted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $217.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $235.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HCA Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $270.27.

HCA Healthcare Trading Up 0.4 %

HCA opened at $273.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $75.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.22, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.64. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $164.47 and a 12 month high of $279.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $256.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $239.33.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $4.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.79 by ($0.15). HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 1,260.96% and a net margin of 9.37%. The company had revenue of $15.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.51 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.17 EPS for the current year.

HCA Healthcare Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. This is an increase from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is 12.48%.

HCA Healthcare declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Friday, January 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other HCA Healthcare news, COO Jon M. Foster sold 16,424 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.98, for a total transaction of $4,138,519.52. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 10,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,756,157.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, COO Jon M. Foster sold 16,424 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.98, for a total value of $4,138,519.52. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,756,157.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Bill B. Rutherford sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.19, for a total value of $7,745,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 81,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,076,566.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 85,472 shares of company stock worth $21,950,034 in the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Rating)

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company engaged in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency care facilities, urgent care facilities, walk-in clinics, diagnostic and imaging centers, radiation and oncology therapy centers, comprehensive rehabilitation and physical therapy centers, physician practices, home health, hospice, outpatient physical therapy home and community-based services providers, and various other facilities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.