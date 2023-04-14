PFG Advisors Cuts Position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

PFG Advisors decreased its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 20.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,705 shares of the company’s stock after selling 425 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SDY. United Bank grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 31,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,063,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 15.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,582,000 after acquiring an additional 3,702 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.4% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 73,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,386,000 after acquiring an additional 2,390 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 178,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,857,000 after acquiring an additional 3,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 51.7% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SDY opened at $124.13 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.30. The company has a market cap of $25.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $110.55 and a 52 week high of $133.22.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

