PFG Advisors Decreases Stake in Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN)

PFG Advisors reduced its stake in Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN – Get Rating) by 36.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,033 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,021 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Haleon were worth $112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HLN. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Haleon during the third quarter valued at approximately $117,475,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Haleon during the third quarter valued at approximately $87,417,000. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC purchased a new position in shares of Haleon during the third quarter valued at approximately $59,351,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Haleon during the third quarter valued at approximately $53,118,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Haleon during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,724,000. 6.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Haleon Price Performance

Haleon stock opened at $8.75 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.43. Haleon plc has a 12 month low of $5.59 and a 12 month high of $9.05.

Haleon Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a $0.0577 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th.

HLN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Argus raised Haleon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Haleon in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded Haleon from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Barclays lifted their price target on Haleon from GBX 360 ($4.46) to GBX 364 ($4.51) in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Investec began coverage on Haleon in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Haleon has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $364.00.

Haleon Profile

Haleon plc engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides therapeutic oral health, pain relief, respiratory health, digestive health, and other products, as well as vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

