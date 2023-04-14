PFG Advisors Decreases Stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV)

PFG Advisors lessened its stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV – Get Rating) by 25.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,149 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 6,862 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund were worth $173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 27.1% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 372,526 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $3,152,000 after purchasing an additional 79,383 shares during the last quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC lifted its stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 2.5% during the third quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 143,500 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 52.7% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 209,507 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,772,000 after purchasing an additional 72,336 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 430,117 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $3,699,000 after purchasing an additional 55,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $103,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Nuveen Municipal Value Fund alerts:

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Stock Performance

NUV stock opened at $8.97 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.71. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.25 and a fifty-two week high of $9.56.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Announces Dividend

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.028 per share. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th.

(Get Rating)

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-end diversified management investment fund. Its objective is current income exempt from federal income taxes and its secondary objective is the enhancement of portfolio value through selection of tax-exempt bonds and municipal market sectors. The company was founded on April 8, 1987 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Municipal Value Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.