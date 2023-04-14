PFG Advisors Grows Position in Global X Alternative Income ETF (NASDAQ:ALTY)

PFG Advisors grew its stake in shares of Global X Alternative Income ETF (NASDAQ:ALTY – Get Rating) by 59.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 18,754 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,985 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Global X Alternative Income ETF were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Global X Alternative Income ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 35,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in Global X Alternative Income ETF in the first quarter worth $1,796,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Global X Alternative Income ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 71,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $823,000 after acquiring an additional 1,719 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Global X Alternative Income ETF in the first quarter worth $397,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Global X Alternative Income ETF in the first quarter worth $163,000.

Global X Alternative Income ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

ALTY opened at $11.41 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.41. The company has a market cap of $39.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 0.99. Global X Alternative Income ETF has a 12-month low of $10.28 and a 12-month high of $12.90.

Global X Alternative Income ETF Announces Dividend

About Global X Alternative Income ETF

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be issued a $0.067 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.05%.

The Global X Alternative Income ETF (ALTY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx SuperDividend Alternatives index. The fund tracks an index consisting of a variety of assets such as equity, debt securities and covered calls. Selected based on high dividend yield and low volatility. ALTY was launched on Jul 14, 2015 and is managed by Global X.

