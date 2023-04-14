PFG Advisors Has $201,000 Stock Position in Global X SuperDividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDIV)

PFG Advisors reduced its holdings in shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDIV – Get Rating) by 45.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,353 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,054 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Global X SuperDividend ETF were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF by 153.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 53,884 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $618,000 after buying an additional 32,619 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF by 75.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 42,301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 18,146 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Global X SuperDividend ETF by 4.1% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 26,353 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in Global X SuperDividend ETF by 39.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 18,260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in Global X SuperDividend ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $147,000.

Get Global X SuperDividend ETF alerts:

Global X SuperDividend ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SDIV opened at $23.13 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $715.41 million, a P/E ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.09. Global X SuperDividend ETF has a one year low of $21.99 and a one year high of $34.20.

Global X SuperDividend ETF Profile

The Global X SuperDividend ETF (SDIV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of 100 global securities with high yields. SDIV was launched on Jun 8, 2011 and is managed by Global X.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X SuperDividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDIV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X SuperDividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X SuperDividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.