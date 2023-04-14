PFG Advisors Increases Holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

PFG Advisors increased its stake in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,605 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Fortinet were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its position in Fortinet by 40.7% during the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 10,897 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 3,150 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in Fortinet by 4.2% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 30,885 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Fortinet in the third quarter valued at $1,265,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Fortinet in the third quarter valued at $6,816,000. Finally, Cullinan Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Fortinet in the fourth quarter valued at $275,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortinet alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Fortinet from $57.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Fortinet from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Fortinet from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Fortinet in a report on Monday, January 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Fortinet from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.89.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fortinet

Fortinet Stock Performance

In other Fortinet news, EVP Patrice Perche sold 575,494 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.97, for a total transaction of $33,936,881.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,517,298.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Patrice Perche sold 575,494 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.97, for a total transaction of $33,936,881.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,517,298.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Michael Xie sold 240,046 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.72, for a total value of $12,895,271.12. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,727,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,596,935,406.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 932,484 shares of company stock valued at $53,877,379 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 18.80% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet stock opened at $68.39 on Friday. Fortinet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.61 and a fifty-two week high of $71.52. The company has a market capitalization of $53.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.04, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.94.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The software maker reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. Fortinet had a negative return on equity of 309.63% and a net margin of 19.41%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

About Fortinet

(Get Rating)

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to a variety of businesses, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security, Infrastructure Security, Cloud Security, and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.