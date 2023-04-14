PFG Advisors Invests $130,000 in TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TSI)

PFG Advisors bought a new position in TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TSI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 28,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $130,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in TCW Strategic Income Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in TCW Strategic Income Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in TCW Strategic Income Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. RDA Financial Network grew its position in TCW Strategic Income Fund by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 29,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 4,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its position in TCW Strategic Income Fund by 75.9% during the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 23,082 shares in the last quarter. 30.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TSI opened at $4.71 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.79. TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.51 and a 52 week high of $5.25.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th.

In other TCW Strategic Income Fund news, Portfolio Manager Laird Landmann sold 41,014 shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.80, for a total value of $196,867.20. Following the completion of the sale, the portfolio manager now directly owns 474,632 shares in the company, valued at $2,278,233.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 338,981 shares of company stock valued at $1,619,601. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced mutual fund launched by The TCW Group, Inc The fund is managed by TCW Investment Management Company. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

