PFG Advisors Invests $164,000 in ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA)

PFG Advisors bought a new position in ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 11,452 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ASA. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,793,725 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $22,439,000 after acquiring an additional 372,783 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 855,518 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $12,551,000 after acquiring an additional 216,542 shares in the last quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP boosted its holdings in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 238.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 67,687 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $848,000 after acquiring an additional 47,687 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 238.4% in the 3rd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 67,687 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $848,000 after acquiring an additional 47,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 417,872 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,236,000 after acquiring an additional 42,815 shares in the last quarter. 34.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Stock Up 3.2 %

NYSE:ASA opened at $17.53 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.52. ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited has a 52-week low of $11.93 and a 52-week high of $23.25.

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Announces Dividend

About ASA Gold and Precious Metals

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 5th.

ASA Gold & Precious Metals Ltd. engages in the investment in the securities of companies engaged in the exploration, mining, and processing of gold, silver, platinum, diamonds, and other precious metals. The company was founded by Charles Engelhard on June 12, 1958 and is headquartered in Portland, ME.

