PFG Advisors Invests $164,000 in ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA)

PFG Advisors bought a new position in ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 11,452 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ASA. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,793,725 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $22,439,000 after acquiring an additional 372,783 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 855,518 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $12,551,000 after acquiring an additional 216,542 shares in the last quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP boosted its holdings in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 238.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 67,687 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $848,000 after acquiring an additional 47,687 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 238.4% in the 3rd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 67,687 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $848,000 after acquiring an additional 47,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 417,872 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,236,000 after acquiring an additional 42,815 shares in the last quarter. 34.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
ASA Gold and Precious Metals Stock Up 3.2 %
NYSE:ASA opened at $17.53 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.52. ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited has a 52-week low of $11.93 and a 52-week high of $23.25.
ASA Gold and Precious Metals Announces Dividend
About ASA Gold and Precious Metals
ASA Gold & Precious Metals Ltd. engages in the investment in the securities of companies engaged in the exploration, mining, and processing of gold, silver, platinum, diamonds, and other precious metals. The company was founded by Charles Engelhard on June 12, 1958 and is headquartered in Portland, ME.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ASA Gold and Precious Metals (ASA)
- Delta Airlines Is Ready To Fly Higher
- Global Payments Climbs After Goldman Sachs Upgrade
- Fastenal Is At A Critical Turning Point
- 3 Healthcare Stocks Insiders Are Buying
- Novo Nordisk Charges Higher and Could be Just Getting Started
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for ASA Gold and Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASA Gold and Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.